Helmet Ratings Logo

Flag Football Headgear Ratings

A total of 12 Flag Football headgear that have been evaluated using the STAR evaluation system are included in the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings. Our impact tests evaluate a headgear's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from impacts a flag football player might see on the field. Headgear with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to headgear with less stars. Group ratings are differentiated by pre-determined thresholds.

For flag football headgear, we recommend any 4 or 5 star headgear. While there are some differences in impact performance within these groups, other factors such as cost, fit, coverage, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a headgear.

: Best Available
: Very Good
: Good
: Adequate
: Marginal
: Not Recommended

A lower score offers better protection.

Cost shown is what we paid for the headgear at the time of testing.

See our test methodology.

  • VICIS ULTIM

    VICIS ULTIM Headgear

    Cost: $119.00

    Coverage: 64%

    Score: 0.04

  • GameBreaker-PRO Soft Shell Headgear

    GameBreaker-PRO Soft Shell Headgear

    Cost: $79.99

    Coverage: 80%

    Score: 0.25

  • GameBreaker Multi-Sport Soft Shell Headgear

    GameBreaker Multi-Sport Soft Shell Headgear

    Cost: $59.99

    Coverage: 76%

    Score: 0.45

  • Adidas Force PRO Softshell Headgear

    Adidas Force PRO Softshell Headgear

    Cost: $89.99

    Coverage: 82%

    Score: 0.55

  • All Star Maxpro Flag Football Helmet

    All Star Maxpro Flag Football Helmet

    Cost: $32.95

    Coverage: 79%

    Score: 0.55

  • Schutt O-Seven Varsity Football Soft Cap

    Schutt O-Seven Varsity Football Soft Cap

    Cost: $49.95

    Coverage: 55%

    Score: 0.60

  • EliteTek Soft Padded Helmet

    EliteTek Soft Padded Helmet

    Cost: $25.00

    Coverage: 82%

    Score: 0.68

  • All Star Maxlite Flag Football Helmet

    All Star Maxlite Flag Football Helmet

    Cost: $26.95

    Coverage: 90%

    Score: 0.72

  • Barnett Heat Pro Helmet

    Barnett Heat Pro Helmet

    Cost: $25.00

    Coverage: 82%

    Score: 0.76

  • 2nd Skull 7-on-7 Soft Shell Helmet

    2nd Skull 7-on-7 Soft Shell Helmet

    Cost: $80.00

    Coverage: 100%

    Score: 0.76

  • Custom Athletic Apparel Gamechanger

    Custom Athletic Apparel Gamechanger

    Cost: $40.00

    Coverage: 72%

    Score: 0.83

  • FAVORGEAR Soft Padded Headgear

    FAVORGEAR Soft Padded Headgear

    Cost: $23.98

    Coverage: 81%

    Score: 0.87

Notes

Coverage is the percent area of the headgear that consists of a padded material.

Documents

*Any player in any sport can sustain a head injury with even the very best head protection. This analysis is based on data trends and probabilities, and therefore a specific person’s risk may vary. This variation is likely dominated by genetic differences, health history, and impact factors such as muscle activation.