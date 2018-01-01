Flag Football Headgear Ratings

A total of 12 Flag Football headgear that have been evaluated using the STAR evaluation system are included in the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings. Our impact tests evaluate a headgear's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from impacts a flag football player might see on the field. Headgear with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to headgear with less stars. Group ratings are differentiated by pre-determined thresholds.



For flag football headgear, we recommend any 4 or 5 star headgear. While there are some differences in impact performance within these groups, other factors such as cost, fit, coverage, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a headgear.



: Not Recommended A lower score offers better protection. Cost shown is what we paid for the headgear at the time of testing. See our test methodology. VICIS ULTIM Cost: $119.00 Coverage: 64% Score: 0.04

GameBreaker-PRO Soft Shell Headgear Cost: $79.99 Coverage: 80% Score: 0.25

GameBreaker Multi-Sport Soft Shell Headgear Cost: $59.99 Coverage: 76% Score: 0.45

Adidas Force PRO Softshell Headgear Cost: $89.99 Coverage: 82% Score: 0.55

All Star Maxpro Flag Football Helmet Cost: $32.95 Coverage: 79% Score: 0.55

Schutt O-Seven Varsity Football Soft Cap Cost: $49.95 Coverage: 55% Score: 0.60

EliteTek Soft Padded Helmet Cost: $25.00 Coverage: 82% Score: 0.68

All Star Maxlite Flag Football Helmet Cost: $26.95 Coverage: 90% Score: 0.72

Barnett Heat Pro Helmet Cost: $25.00 Coverage: 82% Score: 0.76

2nd Skull 7-on-7 Soft Shell Helmet Cost: $80.00 Coverage: 100% Score: 0.76

Custom Athletic Apparel Gamechanger Cost: $40.00 Coverage: 72% Score: 0.83

FAVORGEAR Soft Padded Headgear Cost: $23.98 Coverage: 81% Score: 0.87

*Any player in any sport can sustain a head injury with even the very best head protection. This analysis is based on data trends and probabilities, and therefore a specific person’s risk may vary. This variation is likely dominated by genetic differences, health history, and impact factors such as muscle activation.