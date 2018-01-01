Flag Football Headgear Ratings
A total of 12 Flag Football headgear that have been evaluated using the STAR evaluation system are included in the Virginia Tech Helmet Ratings. Our impact tests evaluate a headgear's ability to reduce linear and rotational acceleration of the head resulting from impacts a flag football player might see on the field. Headgear with more stars provide a reduction in concussion risk compared to headgear with less stars. Group ratings are differentiated by pre-determined thresholds.
For flag football headgear, we recommend any 4 or 5 star headgear. While there are some differences in impact performance within these groups, other factors such as cost, fit, coverage, and comfort should be considered when purchasing a headgear.
: Best Available
: Very Good
: Good
: Adequate
: Marginal
: Not Recommended
A lower score offers better protection.
Cost shown is what we paid for the headgear at the time of testing.
See our test methodology.
-
VICIS ULTIM
Cost: $119.00
Coverage: 64%
Score: 0.04
-
GameBreaker-PRO Soft Shell Headgear
Cost: $79.99
Coverage: 80%
Score: 0.25
-
GameBreaker Multi-Sport Soft Shell Headgear
Cost: $59.99
Coverage: 76%
Score: 0.45
-
Adidas Force PRO Softshell Headgear
Cost: $89.99
Coverage: 82%
Score: 0.55
-
All Star Maxpro Flag Football Helmet
Cost: $32.95
Coverage: 79%
Score: 0.55
-
Schutt O-Seven Varsity Football Soft Cap
Cost: $49.95
Coverage: 55%
Score: 0.60
-
EliteTek Soft Padded Helmet
Cost: $25.00
Coverage: 82%
Score: 0.68
-
All Star Maxlite Flag Football Helmet
Cost: $26.95
Coverage: 90%
Score: 0.72
-
Barnett Heat Pro Helmet
Cost: $25.00
Coverage: 82%
Score: 0.76
-
2nd Skull 7-on-7 Soft Shell Helmet
Cost: $80.00
Coverage: 100%
Score: 0.76
-
Custom Athletic Apparel Gamechanger
Cost: $40.00
Coverage: 72%
Score: 0.83
-
FAVORGEAR Soft Padded Headgear
Cost: $23.98
Coverage: 81%
Score: 0.87
Notes
Documents
*Any player in any sport can sustain a head injury with even the very best head protection. This analysis is based on data trends and probabilities, and therefore a specific person’s risk may vary. This variation is likely dominated by genetic differences, health history, and impact factors such as muscle activation.